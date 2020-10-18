STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra CM now venturing out due to constant criticism: BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Thackeray is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas in Solapur district on Monday.

Published: 18th October 2020 07:58 PM

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that he is now venturing out of his house as he is continuously being criticised by the opposition party for not going out due to the pandemic.

"A government can be run only by being on the field as it helps in quick decision-making. Not all decisions can be taken through video-conferencing," Patil told reporters.

He said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis will undertake a 800-km tour of the flood-hit parts of the state starting Monday.

"We expect financial assistance to be provided expeditiously. Awet drought should be declared. Panchnamas (assessment) are not possible as everything has been destroyed," he said.

Patil criticized the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for demanding central assistance to tackle coronavirus, cyclone and floods.

"What will you do? Do you have an estimate of the damages and losses and have you given a memorandum to the Centre?" he asked.

