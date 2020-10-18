Nitish will be CM even if BJP is largest party for 2020 polls: Bihar dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader-cum-party strategist Sushil Kumar Modi said even if his party wins more seats than its alliance partner, the Janata Dal-United, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister if the NDA were to return to power.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA allies have already made it clear that Nitish Kumar will continue to be the NDA leader under any circumstances, such questions do not merit any attention," he said in an interview.

A recent election survey showed that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party after the elections.

Modi said the NDA would repeat its performances of 2010 in which the alliance won 206 seats.

He said the NDA’s performances on the ground would be rewarded by the people with a historic mandate. He predicted that the Lok janshakti Party would get reduced to the status of an independent party because of the “unwise move” to leave the NDA.