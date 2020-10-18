STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish will be CM even if BJP is largest party for 2020 polls: Bihar dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

A recent election survey showed that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party after the elections. 

Published: 18th October 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader-cum-party strategist Sushil Kumar Modi said even if his party wins more seats than its alliance partner, the Janata Dal-United, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister if the NDA were to return to power.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA allies have already made it clear that Nitish Kumar will continue to be the NDA leader under any circumstances, such questions do not merit any attention," he said in an interview.

ALSO READ| LJP is 'vote katwa party', they don't want BJP government in Bihar: Sushil Modi

A recent election survey showed that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party after the elections. 
Modi said the NDA would repeat its performances of 2010 in which the alliance won 206 seats.

He said the NDA’s performances on the ground would be rewarded by the people with a historic mandate. He predicted that the Lok janshakti Party would get reduced to the status of an independent party because of the “unwise move” to leave the NDA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Sushil Kumar Modi Bihar polls 2020 Bihar elections 2020 NDA Bihar CM
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp