PM Narendra Modi calls for quick access to COVID-19 vaccines  

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: On a day the number of active COVID-19 cases came under the 8-lakh mark for the first time after 1.5 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the pandemic situation and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution and administration.

As of now three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which two are in phase II of clinical trial and one is in phase-III. On Saturday, a fourth potential COVID-19 vaccine — developed in Russia — received regulatory approvals for human trials.

Indian scientists and research teams, as of now, are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries and there are further requests from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar and Bhutan for clinical trials in their countries.

In an effort to help the global community, the PM said, according to a statement issued by the government, that the country should not limit its efforts to our immediate neighbourhood but also reach out to the entire world in providing vaccines, medicines and IT platforms for the vaccine delivery system.

National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, in consultation with state governments and all relevant stakeholders has prepared and presented a detailed blueprint of vaccine storage, distribution, and administration, the statement added. It also said that the group is now working actively on vaccine prioritization and distribution of vaccines.

PM was reported to have directed that keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country, the access to the vaccine should be ensured speedily. It was also instructed that the planning must include advanced planning of cold storage chains, distribution network, monitoring mechanism, advance assessment, and preparation of ancillary equipment required, such as vails, syringes among others.

Two pan India studies on the genome of SARS CoV-2 in India conducted by ICMR and the department of Biotechnology so far suggest that the virus is genetically stable and there is no major mutation in the virus, the PM was apprised. Officials from the Union health ministry, in the meeting, also gave a presentation on the clear decline in daily cases, growth rate and number of deaths over the past three weeks.