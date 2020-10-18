STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prakash Javadekar to take questions, suggestions on air pollution on Facebook Live event

By using the hashtag #AskPrakashJavadekar, people will be able to ask questions and share suggestions regarding air pollution with the minister.

Published: 18th October 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union I B Minister Prakash Javadekar wearing a protective mask resumes office in New Delhi Monday

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar will talk about air pollution in a Facebook Live event and take questions as well as suggestions from people on the issue at 5 pm on Sunday.

"Through Facebook live today, I will connect with you all to talk about the issue of air pollution and will share the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to combat it," the minister said.

"We believe that accepting the problem is the first step towards solving it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National Air Quality Index (AQI) to disseminate the information regarding quality of air to public and to keep a check on the level of pollution and air quality," he said.

By using the hashtag #AskPrakashJavadekar, people will be able to ask questions and share suggestions regarding air pollution with the minister.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollution in India Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp