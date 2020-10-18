Purnia IG Vinod Kumar succumbs to COVID-19

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinod Kumar succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday morning in Patna.

The 59-year-old cop was posted as Inspector General of Purnia range after being promoted from DIG.

Police sources said that Vinod Kumar was admitted to Patna AIIMS four days ago after he developed breathing problems after coming in contact with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his condolence over the demise of the senior cop.

In less than a week, COVID-19 had claimed the lives of two politicians and two journalists in Bihar.