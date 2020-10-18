STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh kickstart second phase of Smart Village Campaign

Amarinder said that the scheme would lead to the creation of enormous rural infrastructure to raise the quality of life by capitalising on technological advances. 

Published: 18th October 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the digital launch of Smart Village Campaign Phase-2 in Punjab via video conferencing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the digital launch of Smart Village Campaign Phase-2 in Punjab via video conferencing. (Photo| ANI)

CHANDIGARH: Rahul Gandhi, along with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday kickstarted the second phase of Punjab's Smart Village Campaign (SVC) with the virtual launch of a Rs 2,775-crore campaign to power state’s rural transformation.

While Rahul launched the campaign from Delhi, the CM and a host of ministers, officials and sarpanches, joined in from a total of 1,500 digital locations across the state, paving the way for execution of 48,910 works.

Amarinder said that the scheme would lead to the creation of enormous rural infrastructure to raise the quality of life by capitalising on technological advances, as part of his government’s rural transformation strategy.  He promised adequate allocation for the schemes to be undertaken in the second phase after the successful culmination of Phase-I, launched last year for the execution of 19,132 works at a cost of Rs 835 crore.

He said the first phase of the campaign had focused on core areas such as renovation of ponds, streetlights, parks... and solid waste management. For the second phase, adequate funds had already been transferred to all 13,264 village bodies, Amarinder said, adding that his government wanted to assist house-owners who have temporary roofs with the intention is to provide the rural poor with better housing facilities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Rahul Gandhi Smart Village Campaign Punjab rural campaign Punjab rural transformation
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp