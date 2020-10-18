STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We don't need lecture on Secularism: Shiv Sena MP hits out at Maharashtra Governor

Arvind Sawant also added that the manner in which the letter was written and our Hindutva was doubted wasn't right.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant hit out on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On the use of 'secular word', Sawant said that his party does not need a lecture on secularism in this country.

Speaking to ANI, the senior Shivsena leader spoke on the Governor's letter and Home Minister Amit Shah's comment."In this country, I proudly say that "We are Hindus" was a slogan given by Balasaheb Thackeray. Everyone knows what happened in Ayodhya so we do not need to teach it.

"The suspicion that Governor has expressed on the word 'secular' is hurting the dignity of the post of governor and the Constitution. I would say that the President should pay attention to it because such governors take an oath in the name of the Constitution which has the word 'secularism' so what is the crime in practising it in reality?" Sawant said further.

"The honourable Governor is respectable but the letter which was written does not suit the dignity of his post and the same thing has been said by the Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah Ji," former Union Minister Sawant said.

He also added that the manner in which the letter was written and our Hindutva was doubted wasn't right.

A letter was sent by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on last Monday, in which he criticised the CM for not reopening places of worship and used the word 'secular' as a jibe while questioning his Hindutva credentials, has sparked a political row in the state.

Meanwhile, responding to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter over the issue of reopening of places of worship in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his Hindutva does not need verification from Koshyari.

"As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn't need verification from you," the Chief Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena Bhagat Singh Koshyari
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp