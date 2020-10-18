STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will meet PM Modi to seek help for rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar 

Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 lives in Maharashtra's Pune, Konkan and Aurangabad divisions while crops on lakhs of hectares have been damaged extensively.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek assistance for farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rains in Maharashtra.

The former Union minister visited Kankarbawadi, Sastur villages in Osmanabad district of Marathwada region in the morning and interacted with farmers affected by the heavy rains that lashed parts of state over the past few days.

Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 lives in Maharashtra's Pune, Konkan and Aurangabad divisions while crops on lakhs of hectares have been damaged extensively.

Twenty-nine persons have died in rain-related incidents in western Maharashtra which comes under Pune division, 16 in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad division, which covers Osmanabad, and three in coastal Konkan, officials said on Friday.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour

"The central government should help the farmers here and for that, I will meet the prime minister along with other Members of Parliament," Pawar said talking to farmers in the Sastur village.

The state government has its limitations in helping farmers affected by the heavy rains and the central government should help in this case, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"I have told other Members of Parliament that we will go to New Delhi in the next eight to ten days and have a meeting with the prime minister on this. The remedy for the issue must be found by the state and the Centre together," the former Union agriculture minister said.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Rains
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
A view of the India Gate shrouded in haze in New Delhi Friday Oct. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Double whammy: Delhi now fighting its worst air pollution amid high COVID-19 caseload
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp