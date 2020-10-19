Bihar polls 2020: Wives banking on bahubalis’ clout for victory

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: About 10 wives of Bihar’s bahubalis (musclemen) have taken the baton of politics from their husbands and are contesting this year in the state assembly elections.

These candidates have been fielded by different political parties considering the high probability of winning given the strong political clout of their husbands. Most of these bahubalis are either in jail or out on bail.

The RJD has fielded Vibhha Devi, wife of party leader Raj Ballabh Yadav who has been convicted of rape, from Nawada.

She had earlier contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Nawada seat unsuccessfully.

The party has given ticket to Kiran Devi, wife of sitting MLA Arun Yadav who is accused in a rape case and absconding, from Sandesh seat in Ara.

Veena Singh, wife of former Vaishali MP Rama Kishor Singh, was given the ticket from the Mahnar seat despite much protest by the late Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Bima Bharati, sitting MLA of JD-U and wife of Awadhesh Mandal, is again in the fray from Rupauli seat in Purnia. Mandal is named in dozens of criminal cases.

Sita Devi, contesting from Ekam seat in Saran on JD-U ticket, is the wife of bahubali Manoranjan Singh Dhumal.

JD-U has also fielded Lesi Singh, wife of late Butan Singh, Poonam Yadav, Khagria MLA and wife of Ranvir Yadav, and Manorama Devi, wife of Bindi Yadav, from Atari seat in Gaya district.

Aruna Devi, wife of Akhilesh Singh, is contesting on BJP ticket from Warsaliganj seat.

Lovely Anand in the fray from Supaul

Lovely Anand is contesting from Supaul seat on RJD ticket. Her husband Anand Mohan is serving a life term in the murder of then Gopalganj DM G Krishaniayah in 1994.