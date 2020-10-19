STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizenship (Amendment) Act to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda

Nadda accused TMC of doing divisive politics and asked the BJP functionaries to intensify the battle to overthrow the TMC government.

Published: 19th October 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday made it clear that the Centre would go ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and it will be implemented in the near future. 

Nadda said the process of preparing laws and bylaws under the new Act, which got delayed due to Covid-19, is now being prepared.

CAA will be implemented in Bengal. Laws and by-laws are being prepared. The process was delayed because of the Covid situation. Now everything is becoming normal and you will get CAA here," Said Nadda, while heading an organisational meeting with the party functionaries in Siliguri.

The issue of CAA’s implementation came in the meeting when the party functionaries raised the issue of refugees settled in north Bengal, where the BJP performed aggressively in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and bagged seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats. 

Nadda accused TMC of doing divisive politics and asked the BJP functionaries to intensify the battle to overthrow the TMC government.

"The Trinamool Congress follows the path of divisive politics. We believe in the politics of inclusiveness. The Centre has floated a number of schemes for the poor irrespective of their caste, creed, and group. The central government has ensured free food grain for around 80 crore people through public distribution system which will continue till Diwali. People from all segments of our society are enjoying its benefit."

Nadda. during a day-long visit to Bengal, held the organisational meeting giving a roadmap to the functionaries ahead of 2021 Assembly elections.

"Every day, BJP workers are getting killed in Bengal. I, myself, paid tribute to the soul of more than 100 functionaries of our party. The people here are witnessing the state-sponsored terrorism," Nadda continued hitting out at Mamata Banerjee’s party.

Condemning Nadda’s allegation, The TMC said the BJP is playing out divide and rule ploy deviously every day.

Greeting Nadda on the occasion of Durga Puja, TMC’s national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said in a statement, "This is the time for joy and sharing. The irony is not lost when the president of the BJP talks about divide and rule.

‘Divide and rule’ is ploy learnt from the colonial past and played out deviously every day by your party. Over the last six years, your party has done everything it can to ‘divide and rule’ the people of this great nation.’’

