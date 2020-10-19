Co-op bank chief held in Maharashtra's Beed for Rs 10 lakh bribery

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The chairman of a cooperative bank in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, 125 kilometers from here, was held on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to sanction Rs 2.5 crore to an account holder, a state Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The process of registering a case against Ashok Pannalal Jain, chairman of the Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank, was underway, the ACB said in a release.

He had demanded Rs 15 lakh as a bribe to sanction Rs 2.5 crore to an account holder and was nabbed in a trap laid by the ACB's Aurangabad unit while he was accepting an installment of Rs 10 lakh at his foodgrain shop in Parli Vaijnath, the release informed.