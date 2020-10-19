STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after her ordeal made headlines, karate champion Bimla offered govt job by Jharkhand CM

A report related to Bimla Munda's sufferings due to poverty was carried prominently in The Sunday Express.

Bimla Munda says sportspersons have always been on the bottom of the priority list of any government in Jharkhand (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that national karate champion Bimla Munda will be given a government job within a month. 

Munda along with other 32 candidates shortlisted by the previous government for direct jobs for fetching medals for the state, will be given state government jobs, the CM said.

A report related to the sufferings of Bimla Munda, who has fetched several medals for the state, including a silver in 34th National games, was published in The Sunday Express showing how she is being forced to sell ‘handia’ (rice beer) to earn a living. Taking note after her story which went viral on social media, Soren directed Ranchi Deputy Commissioner to “provide immediate relief to Sister Bimla Munda with the coordination of Sports Secretary”.

“I got to know through media reports that Karate champion Bimla Munda has been facing hardships due to poor financial conditions. I have taken cognizance of the matter and I am glad to announce that Bimla Munda, along with other 32 sportspersons shortlisted earlier for winning medals for the State, will be given a government job within a month,” said Chief Minister Hemant Soren. 

Very soon, the process of direct recruitment of sportspersons will be started in Jharkhand, he added.

ALSO READ | National karate champion forced to sell liquor in Jharkhand due to poverty

Moreover, in case a player gets inured during the practice or any tournament or suffering from any serious ailment, he or she will be provided free treatment by the State Government, announced the Chief Minister.

“This is just a beginning. I would like to give assurance to every sportsperson in Jharkhand that the government has taken an initiative to stand by them in the hour of need and help them in crafting a better future for them,” said Soren. They need not get disappointed now, he added.

The Chief Minister also said that even before the Jharkhand Sportspersons Registration portal was launched on Monday, more than 700 sportspersons had already registered themselves on this website. The data will increase further which is really a good sign, he added.

With the help of this portal, any sportsperson from the Jharkhand can upload information related to them which will reach to us very easily and will be kept in record with the state Government. Besides that, the schemes run by the State Government for the benefit of sportspersons will also be available on
this portal so that they could take advantage of it.

