Even single vote to JD(U) can spoil future of Bihar: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish again

In the forthcoming Assembly polls, the (LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting, however, it will fight against Janata Dal (United).

Published: 19th October 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

LJP president Chirag Paswan (L) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan on Monday said that even a single vote for the Janata Dal (United) can spoil the future of the entire state.

Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP leader further said, "We can actually imagine the upcoming five years by looking at the Nitish Kumar's tenure of the last five years. We have to take urgent measures to bring Bihar out of this state of helplessness.

Bihar, with 243 Assembly seats, will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

Comments

