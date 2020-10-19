Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier on the Indian side of LAC in Demchok

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has apprehended a Chinese soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday, October 19, 2020.

The Indian Army said, "The soldier was apprehended after he had strayed across the LAC."

The PLA (People's Liberation Army) soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions, said the Indian Army.

A request has also been received from the PLA seeking the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

OPINION | TJS George: Vande Bharat beats China, COVID

On the issue of the return of the PLA soldier, the Indian Army said the protocol will be followed.

"As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul–Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities."

The armies of India and China have been involved in a tense standoff for a prolonged period at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control since the first week of May. As first reported by The New Indian Express, this started after the Chinese troops clashed with the Indian Army soldiers at point Finger 4 on the north bank of the Pangong Lake.