Jammu and Kashmir reports 427 fresh coronavirus cases, caseload up to 88,369

Jammu district reported the highest number of 116 new cases, followed by 112 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

Published: 19th October 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 427 fresh cases, while nine deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 88,369 and death toll to 1,388, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 169 are from Jammu and 258 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 116 new cases, followed by 112 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 8,314 active cases of coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 78,667 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, nine deaths took place in the past 24 hours in J&K -- three in Jammu region and six in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,388, the officials said.

