Maharashtra: Five Naxals killed in gunbattle with cops in Gadchiroli

Published: 19th October 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NAGPUR: Five Naxals, including four women, were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

The face-off took place at Kosmi-Kisneli forest around 4 pm, the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) office said.

"The C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli police were conducting a combing operation in the forest area in Dhanora taluka, when Naxals opened fire," it said in a statement.

"However, the Naxals soon fled from the spot after the police team launched a retaliatory attack," it said.

Later during the search, bodies of five ultras were recovered from the spot.

Their identity is yet to be established, it added.

When contacted, SP of Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal told PTI, "The gunfight lasted 45 minutes, in which five Naxals, including four women, were killed.Five weapons, including one Insas rifle, were recovered from the spot."

Following the incident, Gadchiroli police have intensified the anti-Naxal operation in the forest.

