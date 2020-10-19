STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul attacks Centre for 'destroying economy', letting COVID-19 spread 'really quickly'

This is not the first time Gandhi has criticised the Centre over the struggling economy and its response to the pandemic

Published: 19th October 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Taking a jibe at the BJP government once again on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared data that showed India's GDP growth in 2020 ranking way below Bangladesh, while also recording a much higher number of COVID-19 fatalities.

The Wayanad MP took to Twitter to write, "How to completely destroy an economy and infect maximum number of people really quickly," and uploaded the data showing that India recorded 83 COVID-19 deaths per million while Bangladesh registered 34 virus deaths per million. 

He pointed out through the data that Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan and Afghanistan had been doing better not just with the economy but also with COVID-19 fatalities. 

This is not the first time Gandhi has criticised the Centre over the struggling economy and its response to the pandemic.

GDP alarm bells ringing for India

The data was originally shared by Kaushik Basu, the former Chief Economist of The World Bank, who raised an alarm about the country's GDP growth.

He said, "Even a few years ago none could have imagined India’s economy being where it is. A part of this is caused by Covid, but only a part—see Table. Lessons: Don’t be in data denial. Mistakes happen—admit & take corrective action. Use the talent & expertise available in the country."

Meanwhile, not that long ago, in a similar attack, Gandhi had stated that countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan handled the economic situation better. 

Mocking the Centre by calling it 'another solid achievement by the BJP government', Gandhi had shared a graph on Twitter on Friday showing GDP growth predictions of India's neighbouring countries.

​According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 321,877 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and 40,026 in Afghanistan. However, it is important to note that they are significantly less populated countries when compared to India.

The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday.

However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest 'World Economic Outlook' report.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi COVID 19 Kaushik Basu Bangladesh GDP China GDP
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp