Rahul attacks Centre for 'destroying economy', letting COVID-19 spread 'really quickly'

By Online Desk

Taking a jibe at the BJP government once again on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared data that showed India's GDP growth in 2020 ranking way below Bangladesh, while also recording a much higher number of COVID-19 fatalities.

The Wayanad MP took to Twitter to write, "How to completely destroy an economy and infect maximum number of people really quickly," and uploaded the data showing that India recorded 83 COVID-19 deaths per million while Bangladesh registered 34 virus deaths per million.

How to completely destroy an economy and infect the maximum number of people really quickly. pic.twitter.com/5kbMpmnIpZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2020

He pointed out through the data that Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan and Afghanistan had been doing better not just with the economy but also with COVID-19 fatalities.

This is not the first time Gandhi has criticised the Centre over the struggling economy and its response to the pandemic.

GDP alarm bells ringing for India

The data was originally shared by Kaushik Basu, the former Chief Economist of The World Bank, who raised an alarm about the country's GDP growth.

He said, "Even a few years ago none could have imagined India’s economy being where it is. A part of this is caused by Covid, but only a part—see Table. Lessons: Don’t be in data denial. Mistakes happen—admit & take corrective action. Use the talent & expertise available in the country."

Even a few years ago none could have imagined India’s economy being where it is. A part of this is caused by Covid, but only a part—see Table. Lessons: Don’t be in data denial. Mistakes happen—admit & take corrective action. Use the talent & expertise available in the country. pic.twitter.com/5HbWgwufGW — Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, not that long ago, in a similar attack, Gandhi had stated that countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan handled the economic situation better.

Mocking the Centre by calling it 'another solid achievement by the BJP government', Gandhi had shared a graph on Twitter on Friday showing GDP growth predictions of India's neighbouring countries.

​According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 321,877 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and 40,026 in Afghanistan. However, it is important to note that they are significantly less populated countries when compared to India.

The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund had said on Tuesday.

However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest 'World Economic Outlook' report.

(With inputs from PTI)