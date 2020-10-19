STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
They may start own business in name of giving jobs: Bihar CM Nitish's dig at Tejashwi's employment promise

Published: 19th October 2020 08:29 PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a joint rally in Bihar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHERGHATI: Ridiculing Tejashwi Yadavs promise of providing 10 lakh jobs if elected to power, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Monday the RJD leader has no knowledge or experience and "they may start their own business" in the name of providing employment.

Addressing poll rallies at Gayas Sherghati and Aurangabads Rafiganj, Kumar said,"There are some people who know nothing but are promising these many jobs. Where will the money come from?

"Don't be surprised they start their own 'kaam- dhandha' (business) in the name of providing jobs. Just speaking has no meaning if you have no experience and understanding of doing it. He also asked as to how many jobs did the RJD provide during its 15 year of rule."

"We gave over six lakh jobs and presented work opportunities to several people," the chief minister said.

Tejashwi had recently announced that if his party were to be voted to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting.

ALSO READ | Bihar polls: Young guns Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan present big challenge to Nitish Kumar

The chief minister also attacked Tejashwis father and jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad, asking if he did anything for development of women during his 15 years of rule.

"When he was jailed he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the chair. When we got the opportunity to work, we gave women reservation. They become public representative," he said.

RJD ruled Bihar from 1990 to 2005. Prasad himself was the CM chair for the first seven years and then anointed her wife on the post when he had to go to jail in connection with a case of multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

The NDA headed by Nitish Kumar took over the reins of the state from them in November 2005 and he is on the chief ministerial chair since then.

Kumar also mentioned the alleged poor law and order in the state during the Lalu regime, saying there was a "kidnapping industry" operating in the state at that time which forced several doctors and businessmen to leave Bihar.

"There was no road, no power. It was a jungle raj. But everything changed when we came to power. We worked for the development of all. Everybody was provided security. Every house has electricity, and every village road. There is rule of law in the state, Kumar said.

We had made it clear right at the beginning that we will not tolerate crime, corruption and communalism at any cost, he said and mentioned the latest report of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which placed Bihar at 23rd position in terms of volume of crime.

On the states fight against coronavirus, he said Bihar took harsh steps to stop the spread of the disease and the state is leading the country in terms of testing.

Highlighting works of his government, he said women from the minority community got help under various schemes and were assisted in creating employment opportunities for themselves.

"If you give us another chance, we will take water to every field. There will be no draught anywhere. Every house has got electricity, now we will provide solar light in every village," he said.

"We listen to everybody and accordingly work for social reform. We imposed prohibition, see how it has changed peoples life for the better," he said.

He said if elected to power, his government will set up veterinary hospital every 8-10 panchayats and medicines will also be provided by the government.

In Rafiganj, he said he was busy in other development works during his first 15 years of rule but he is cognisant of the fact that people want district, circle and expansion of the block.

The state goes to poll in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The votes will be counted on November 10.

