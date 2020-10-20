STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,126 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat takes tally to 1,61,848

The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 3,654 after eight more patients succumbed to the virus, it added.

Published: 20th October 2020 09:57 PM

Coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19, Doctors

Doctors suited in PPE kits standing outside on hospital premises. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,61,848 after 1,126 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the state health department said.

1,128 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recovered cases in the state to 1,43,927.

The state's recovery rate thus increased to 88.93 percent, it said.

The number of new cases on Tuesday again exceeded 1,000 after dropping below it to 996 a day ago after nearly three months.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,61,848, new cases 1,126, death toll 3,654, discharged 1,43,927, active cases 14,267, and people tested so far 54,79,536.

