STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

81 candidates in fray for bypolls to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat

By-elections in Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada, Karjan, Dang and Kaprada seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned.

Published: 20th October 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vote, Polls, Election

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHEMDABAD: A total 81 candidates are in the fray for by-elections to eight seats in Gujarat to be held on November 3, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

By-elections in Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada, Karjan, Dang and Kaprada seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned.

Monday was the last date for withdrawal of nomination forms.

Out of 102 nominations received by the EC for eight seats, 21 forms were withdrawn till Monday, leaving 81 candidates in the fray, a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Limbdi has the highest number of 14 candidates, while Kaprada, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, has the lowest number of four candidates.

As per the release, 12 candidates each are in the fray in Morbi and Gadhada seats, followed by 11 in Dhari, 10 in Abdasa, and nine each in Karjan and Dang.

Candidates of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are pitted against each other in all the eight seats.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party has also fielded two candidates - in Dang, which is reserved for ST candidates, and Karjan.

Lesser-known outfits like the Bahujan Maha Party, Bahujan Mukti Party, Bharatiya Jana Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Rajarya Sabha, All India Majlish-e-Inqulab-e-Millat, Rashtravadi Jana Chetna, Yuva Jan Jagruti, Vyavastha Parivartan Party, and Rashtriya Jankranti Party have also fielded one or two candidates in some of the seats.

A total of 51 independents are also in the fray.

The BJP has fielded Pradyumnsinh Jadeja (Abdasa), Kiritsinh Rana (Limbdi), Brijesh Merja (Morbi), J V Kakadiya (Dhari), Atmaram Parmar (Gadhada), Akshay Patel (Karjan), Vijay Patel (Dang) and Jitubhai Chaudhary (Kaprada).

These candidates include five former Congress MLAs who resigned from the opposition party and joined the BJP.

The Congress candidates for the bypolls are Shantilal Sendhani (Abdasa), Chetan Khachar (Limbdi), Jayantilal Patel (Morbi), Suresh Kotadiya (Dhari), Mohan Solanki (Gadhada), Kiritsinh Jadeja (Karjan), Suryakant Gavit (Dang) and Babubhai Patel (Kaprada).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat assembly Gujarat Assembly bypolls
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp