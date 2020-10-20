STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah's concerns over Maharashtra Governor's language significant: Pawar attacks Koshyari

The NCP chief said this after Shah in an interview had frowned upon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's 'secular' jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Published: 20th October 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

OSMANABAD: The concerns raised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Maharashtra Governor's language is significant and anyone with self-respect will not continue to hold the post, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The NCP chief said this after Shah in an interview had frowned upon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's 'secular' jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, stating he could have been restrained in the choice of words he (Koshyari) used in the letter.

"If Union Home Minister has raised concern over the language used by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, it's significant. Anyone with self-respect will not continue to hold the post, he should think about it," Pawar told reporters here.

The senior leader also said that such words do not suit the post of Governor, and further added that in his political career he had come in contact with many Governors and maintained close contacts with them but "none had used such language ever".

A letter was sent by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on last Monday, in which he criticised the CM for not reopening places of worship and used the word 'secular' as a jibe while questioning his Hindutva credentials, has sparked a political row in the state.

Meanwhile, responding to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter over the issue of reopening of places of worship in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his Hindutva does not need verification from Koshyari.

The statement by the Maharashtra Governor had drawn criticism from many political leaders across the country.

