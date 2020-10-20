STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Assam sheltering Bangladeshis, making Mizoram suffer': Inter-state border row shifts focus

The youth wing of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) wondered for how long the Assam government would “harbour Bangladeshi refugees” as vote-banks.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at Assam-Mizoram border after houses and shops were torched in a fresh border dispute on October 18. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam-Mizoram boundary dispute has shifted focus to “Bangladeshis” with a political party in Mizoram accusing Assam of harbouring “illegal immigrants” for vote-bank politics and making their state suffer spillover impact.

Accusing Assam Police and Assam Forest Department of burning down the houses of Mizo farmers and destroying their crops, the youth wing of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) wondered for how long the Assam government would “harbour Bangladeshi refugees” as vote-banks.

“We condemn how the Assam government chooses to stifle the livelihoods of their fellow Indians over foreign refugees. We request it to cease sheltering Bangladeshi immigrants as they would, in all certainty, become thorns to the people of the Northeast at large,” the ZPM’s youth wing said.

On the October 9 incident of violence, the party alleged that Assam Police and Assam’s Forest Department had burned down the houses of Mizo farmers and destroyed their crops. It accused the Assam government of “initiating” an economic blockade against Mizoram.

As Mizoram-bound goods-laden vehicles remained stranded in Assam, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the state government would explore the possibilities of transporting essential items through Manipur and Tripura or even from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | Houses, shops torched in fresh Assam-Mizoram border row

The incident had occurred at Vairengte-Lailapur on the border of Cachar in Assam and Kolasib in Mizoram. At least eight people were injured and several houses and shops torched.

Official sources in Assam said no road blockade had been enforced on the highway leading up to Mizoram.

“There is no blockade. If the truckers want, they can go but nobody is going due to apprehension after the recent incident,” Cachar Superintendent of Police BL Meena told this newspaper.

Assam Commissioner and Secretary of Border Protection Department, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, said efforts were being made to resume the movement of stranded trucks.

“The administrations of three districts of (Assam’s) Barak Valley are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth movement of stranded trucks,” Tripathi said.

Assam’s Special Director General of Police (Border), Mukesh Agarwal, said the situation was under control. He assured of adequate protection to the people living close to the border and rehabilitation of the affected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Mizoram border dispute inter-state border illegal Bangladeshis Mizoram Zoram People’s Movement
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp