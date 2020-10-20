STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar assembly elections: EC bans publication of uncertified ads on polling day and day before it

The Commission has used its constitutional powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to take the decision.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

A polling official applies indelible ink on the finger of a voter during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station.

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has barred parties, candidates and others from publishing political advertisements on polling day and a day prior to it the three phases of the Bihar polls unless their contents are pre-certified by screening committees.

The same restriction will apply to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar to be held on November 7.

The Commission has used its constitutional powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to take the decision.

The EC had taken such a decision for the first time in the 2015 Bihar polls.

Its proposal to ban political advertisements on election day and a day before has been pending with the law ministry for a few years.

In a letter to Bihar's chief electoral officer on Monday, the poll panel said  instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in the print media have been brought to its notice in the past.

"Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process.

The affected candidates and parties will not have any opportunity of providing clarification/rebuttal in such a scenario," it said.

To ensure that no untoward incident takes place because of any inflammatory or hate advertisements, it is using its constitutional powers to direct that "no political party or candidate or any other organisation or person" will publish any advertisement in the print media on the day and one day prior to poll day in all the phases, unless the contents are pre-certified by screening committees, the letter stated.

As of now, only the electronic media is barred from showing election publicity material during the last 48 hours before conclusion of polling.

In 2016, the EC had urged the government to amend the electoral law to bar political advertisements in newspapers 48 hours before the day of polling on the lines of the restrictions on electronic media.

The move had come in the wake of the poll panel using its constitutional powers to ban such newspaper advertisements on a case-by-case basis during the Bihar assembly election in October-November of 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
political ads Bihar elections 2020 Bihar assembly polls 2020 Election Commission
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp