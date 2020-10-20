STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP living up to expectations of people in Amethi-Raeberali: Smriti Irani

The Union minister for women and child development said this is the change for which people have voted the BJP to power.

Published: 20th October 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAE BARELI: Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Tuesday said she is happy that the BJP is living up to the expectations of the people of her constituency through its work.

"It is true that the family of the head of a political party had been doing its politics in Amethi-Raebareli for years, but it is a matter of satisfaction for me that we are living up to the expectations of people through our work," she said.

Irani, who chaired a meeting of the Salon tehsil of her parliamentary constituency that falls in Raebareli district, said 12 anganwadi centres have come up here and it is an indication that this government is playing its role in completing pending projects.

The Union minister for women and child development said this is the change for which people have voted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power.

Earlier, on arrival, Irani paid obeisance at the Abhay data temple in the tehsil campus, where the meeting took place.

She said District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Srivastava has assured her that all major development works and those related to social welfare would be completed up to the village level on time.

Irani also praised the DM for digital payments to farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani Amethi BJP
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp