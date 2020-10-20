Case registered against MP minister Bisahulal Singh for derogatory remark against Congress candidate's wife

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh food and civil supplies minister and BJP candidate from Anuppur seat, Bisahulal Singh was booked for derogatory remark against rival Congress candidate's wife on Tuesday.

The case was registered against Sahu on Tuesday under Sections 294 and 506 of IPC on the complaint of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh's wife Rajwati Singh.

Earlier in the day, women led by Rajwati Singh had protested outside the police station in Anuppur district, demanding action against Sahu for making the derogatory remark about her.

In MP capital Bhopal, state women commission head and Congress leader Shobha Oza had dared CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to act against Sahu for the derogatory remark.

On Monday, politics in by-polls bound MP had stooped a new low, after the former Congress MLA and present BJP candidate from Anuppur seat Bisahulal Singh had referred to rival Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh's wife as rakhail aurat (mistress).