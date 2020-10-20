Centre plans innovation hubs for SC/STs

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pointing that human capabilities -- living a quality life -- was overlooked when taken in the context of economic growth of SC and ST Communities in the country, the Centre has now decided to focus on improving quality of life of SC/ST community focusing on socioeconomic development in areas water, food, energy, health, habitat through setting up of innovation hubs.

The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) comprise about 16.6 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively of India's population (2011 census) which is more than 25 per cent of the total population.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), which will fund the programme, said that the technological interventions in the past had overcome the social discrimination problems in certain areas.

It is thus envisaged that establishment of Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hubs will develop, nurture and ensure the development, improvement and delivery of appropriate and relevant S&T approaches for inclusive social and economic development of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population in the country.

The connotation of 'Development' has changed over a period of time and the initial attention of economic growth and economic development has now slowly moved on to include human perspective into the notion of development.

"Expansion of human capabilities was overlooked when taken in the context of economic growth of SC and ST Communities over a period of time. Hence there is need for rediscovery of human development approach. The pressing demand for the inclusion of wide range of indicators to measure the Quality of Life of people is gaining momentum," said the DST while seeking proposal for establishing Science and Technology (S&T) and Innovation Hubs.

It further said that quality of life is a broader concept than economic production and living standards and the importance of better standard of living of people in terms of their quality of life rather than the economic growth of the country is quite important.

"Therefore, S & T based innovation, development and delivery programmes for the vulnerable sections of the society to address problems related to water, food, energy, health, habitat, mobility, and environment services in the context of growing aspirations and Quality of Life are to be formulated around sustainability science with new/improved skills and knowledge for livelihood security," the DST added.