STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Country wants concrete solutions to tackle COVID, not plain speeches on TV: Congress to PM Modi

After the PM's televised address this evening, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Modi government has "failed" on both the fronts and India has become the "Corona Capital"

Published: 20th October 2020 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come out with concrete solutions to control the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy, instead of giving "plain speeches".

After the prime minister's televised address this evening, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Modi government has "failed" on both the fronts and India has become the "Corona capital" of the world with the "highest" number of daily cases and deaths.

"It is easy to give sermons. The country does not need plain speeches but concrete solutions," he said in a tweet, quoting a phrase from saint Tulsidas.

With the onset of festival season, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday made an impassioned appeal to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines, saying this is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a little negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

Surjewala and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a joint statement, said, "The prime minister must answer for the failure of the leadership."

ALSO READ | Government is working towards making vaccine accessible to every Indian: PM Modi

"Kindly tell the country on how to control the volatile situation of the pandemic. How will he revive the falling economy? Does he have a solution or will he blame it on God," the two leaders asked in their statement.

"While the battle against Corona is on, the leader has turned invisible and is only seen giving sermons on TV," they said The Congress leader recalled how the prime minister said on March 24 that the battle of Mahabharat continued for 18 days and they will win the battle against coronavirus in 21 days.

"But, even after 210 days, the battle against coronavirus is on and people are dying. Instead of coming out with a solution, Modi ji is still giving plain speeches on television," they said.

"India has become the corona capital of the world. As on October 19, India tops in the daily rise in cases of COVID-19 when, as per official data, the country reported 55,722 cases of the virus," Surjewala said.

In his seventh televised address to the nation following the COVID-19 outbreak, Modi on Tuesday cited examples of the US and several European countries to note that the coronavirus cases there have seen a sudden and worrisome rise after witnessing a fall, as he cautioned citizens against any laxity until an effective cure is found.

He said pictures and videos have of late emerged showing that many people have either stopped following precautions like wearing masks or have become negligent.

"This is absolutely not right. Those who have become negligent and are moving around without masks are putting themselves and their families, including children and elderly, at risk," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi speech COngress coronavirus COVID 19 COVID vaccine Randeep Surjewala
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Insensitive comment.It is the Congress ruled states directly or in alliance are contributing more than 50% of the Chinese virus.Why can't you control your states.Shame
    8 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp