Engineering admissions till November 1: AICTE

NEW DELHI: Country’s technical education regulator has allowed all the technical institutions to admit students till November this year.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also extended the commencement of first year engineering classes by a month in a fresh revision of the academic calendar for 2020-21.

As per the revised calendar, the academic session will commence from December 1, earlier scheduled to begin from November 1.

“Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the Country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llT’s and NIT’s, the Council has extended the last date of admission to first year Engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to 30th November, 2O2O,” says the latest AICTE notice.

“Accordingly, the last date of commencement of classes of first year is December 01.” Earlier in July, the AICTE had issued revised academic calendar following the University Grants Commission issuing exam-related guidelines on July 6 for all the universities.

The AICTE circular had then said that the new batch of PGDM courses would begin from August 10, while those for other technical courses including B.Tech were pushed to October 15.

On August 13, it further revised the academic calendar where it stated that the last date of commencement of classes for technical courses would be November 1.