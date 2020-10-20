STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If I am inexperienced, why is BJP using full force against me, asks Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD leader also said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's presence in Bihar on Tuesday will not be a challenge for him.

Published: 20th October 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that if he is inexperienced as a leader then why is the world's largest party using its full force against him.

"If I am inexperienced then why are you (BJP) deploying full force against me? This proves that they are desperate. Is Nitish Kumar's face not working? BJP is the largest party in the world but they don't have any CM candidate," said Yadav while speaking to the reporters.

"They have used full force against me and I am alone. They call me inexperienced but I have been an MLA, Leader of Opposition and also held deputy CM's post. My five years of experience is equivalent to 50 years of experience," he added.

The RJD leader also said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's presence in Bihar on Tuesday will not be a challenge for him.

"He is not a challenge. They are so desperate and in despair, they have understood that they will not form the government again," he added.

Yadav scion also mocked BJP saying that the world's largest party does not have a chief ministerial candidate and people have lost faith in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

