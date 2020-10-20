Modi govt will fail in unscrupulous efforts to browbeat Abdullah into falling in line: Yechury

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the government over the ED questioning National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, alleging that "naked intimidatory tactics" were being used by the Centre to make the former JK chief minister "fall in line".

The Enforcement Directorate had on Monday questioned the former Union minister for over six hours in connection with a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, prompting accusations of "political vendetta" by the newly formed People's Alliance comprising several mainstream political parties in the Union territory.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah is one of the senior most political leaders in the country.

A former CM and a sitting MP cannot be cowed down by such naked intimidatory tactics," said Yechury in a tweet.

"The Modi govt will fail in its unscrupulous efforts to browbeat Dr Abdullah to fall in line.

Solidarity," he said.