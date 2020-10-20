No property tax will be imposed in J&K, says L-G Manoj Sinha

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday said the government will not impose any property tax in the Union Territory.

“Let me clarify that there is no proposal to impose the property tax in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory,” Sinha said while addressing ‘My Town My Pride’ meeting in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.He asserted that the administration will not impose any property tax in J&K.

The L-G also announced the administration has no proposal to reduce or scrap the honorarium of elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies Sinha’s statement on property tax assumes significance as last week Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had empowered the J&K administration to impose the property tax after an amendment to the J&K Municipal Act, 2000 and J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 through the J&K Reorganisation (Adaption of State Laws) order, 2020.

All political parties and business bodies in J&K had opposed any imposition of property tax in J&K, which has been witnessing turmoil and militancy since 1990.

The L-G’s statement was welcomed by the political parties. Apni Party spokesman Javaid Baig said the L-G’s remarks have allayed the mounting apprehensions among the people of J&K.