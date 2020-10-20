STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Slight breather as India reports less than 600 coronavirus deaths after three months

With a spike of 55,722 new Covid-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s infectious disease count crossed the 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday morning.

Published: 20th October 2020 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 during a random test for the family members of army personnel at the army base hospital in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After nearly three months, the country’s daily death tally due to Covid-19 has come under 600 for the first time, a day after a government appointed committee predicted that the pandemic may have peaked in India last month.

With a spike of 55,722 new Covid-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s infectious disease count crossed the 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday morning, as per official figures released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 579 deaths recorded in a day, 150 deaths were reported from Maharashtra followed by West Bengal which registered 64 fresh infection deaths.According to the government data, the Covid-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases marking a dip by 11,256 since Sunday. 

In a statement issued on Monday, the health ministry said that the active cases comprise merely 10.23% of the total positive cases of the country.

The total recovered cases are more than 66lakh (66,63,608) thus raising the gap with respect to the active cases. 66,399 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 55,722.  The national recovery rate has now progressed to 88.26% and 79% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states that include Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with more than 11,000 single day recovery followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries each. But with 1,83,456 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state

The government also underlined that 81% of the new cases are from 10 States and Maharashtra reported over 9,000 new cases in a day followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each.

Meanwhile, according to the ICMR a total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested in the country so far which included 8,59,786 samples tested on Sunday.

Recovered cases 

New recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states that include Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, UP.

  • 55,722 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours.

  • 579 deaths in last 24 hours.

  • 66 lakh of total recovered cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Deaths
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp