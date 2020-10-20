Slight breather as India reports less than 600 coronavirus deaths after three months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After nearly three months, the country’s daily death tally due to Covid-19 has come under 600 for the first time, a day after a government appointed committee predicted that the pandemic may have peaked in India last month.

With a spike of 55,722 new Covid-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s infectious disease count crossed the 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday morning, as per official figures released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the 579 deaths recorded in a day, 150 deaths were reported from Maharashtra followed by West Bengal which registered 64 fresh infection deaths.According to the government data, the Covid-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases marking a dip by 11,256 since Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the health ministry said that the active cases comprise merely 10.23% of the total positive cases of the country.

The total recovered cases are more than 66lakh (66,63,608) thus raising the gap with respect to the active cases. 66,399 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 55,722. The national recovery rate has now progressed to 88.26% and 79% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states that include Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with more than 11,000 single day recovery followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries each. But with 1,83,456 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state

The government also underlined that 81% of the new cases are from 10 States and Maharashtra reported over 9,000 new cases in a day followed by Kerala and Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases each.

Meanwhile, according to the ICMR a total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested in the country so far which included 8,59,786 samples tested on Sunday.

