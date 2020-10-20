STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vardhan launches website for info on clinical trial of CSIR ushered repurposed drugs 

Apart from information about CSIR repurposed drugs, the website -- CuRED -- also provides details about clinical trials of diagnostics and devices in which the scientific body is involved.

Published: 20th October 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched an online portal that provides information about CSIR ushered repurposed drugs and their current stage of trials.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been exploring multiple combination clinical trials of antivirals with host-directed therapies for a potential treatment of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

It has been working with the AYUSH Ministry for clinical trials of AYUSH drugs and has undertaken safety and efficacy trials of prophylactics and therapeutics based on individual plant-based compounds.

Apart from information about CSIR repurposed drugs, the website -- CuRED -- also provides details about clinical trials of diagnostics and devices in which the scientific body is involved.

Five clinical trials, involving Withania somnifera, Tinospora cordifolia plus Piper longum (in combination), Glycyrrhiza glabra, Tinospora cordifolia and Adhatoda vasica (individually and in combination) and AYUSH-64 formulation are undergoing safety and efficacy trials, according to an official release.

A key clinical trial by CSIR is that of Sepsivac (Mw) against COVID-19 in partnership with Cadila.

The phase-two clinical trial of this drug has been completed successfully on critically ill COVID-19 patients and a more extensive phase-three trial is on the anvil, the scientific body said.

Also, the phase-two trial of phytopharmaceutical AQCH on COVID-19 patients with Sun Pharma and DBT is underway.

In addition to clinical trials of repurposed drugs and vaccines, CSIR has been involved in clinical trials of diagnostics and devices.

  Vardhan lauded the efforts of CSIR for being at the forefront of the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and prioritising clinical trials, generating data for their regulatory approval and helping the launch of drugs and diagnostics in the market.

He commended the approach of using repurposed drugs, synthesising COVID-19 drugs through new processes and transferring it to the industry.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CuRED AYUSH Ministry CSIR repurposed drugs Ayush Ministry
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp