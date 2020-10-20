With Australia on board, first Quad power play in Malabar drill

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In a major strategic shift, Australia on Monday shunned its reservations against being seen as part of the Quad grouping and decided to send the Royal Australian Navy warships to participate in the Malabar series of naval exercises.

The invitation by India to the Australian Navy for the exercise next month came two weeks after the foreign ministers of the Quad held extensive talks in Tokyo with a focus on enhancing their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing increasing Chinese military assertiveness.

Confirming the development, the Ministry of Defence said, “As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy.”

Australia had participated in the 2007 exercise but had withdrawn since then after China raised concerns against this construct. The upcoming exercise will be significant as all the Quad members countries — the US, Japan, Australia and India — will be participating after 12 years. It was first mooted in 2007 and China was always opposed to this grouping.

All exercises usually have a ‘harbor phase’ involving personnel interaction.

However, this year’s will be ‘non-contact - at sea’ with the personnel on their own ships having no interaction with those of other participating nations.

The Union defence ministry said the exercise will strengthen the coordination between the Navies of all the participating countries.

It also said the participants of the exercise collectively support free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, remarks which reflecteda subtle change in India's approach towards the drill as well as larger messaging.

"The participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain. They collectively support free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and remain committed to a rules based international order," the ministry said.

The Malabar exercises started in 1992 as a bilateral one between Navies of India and the US. Japan joined in 2015. The annual exercise was conducted off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea in 2018, off the coast of Japan in 2019 and will be held in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea this year.

Experts welcomed the development. Commodore Anil Jai Singh, a noted defence analyst, said Australia’s participation in the exercise will send an important message to China.

“China has opened so many fronts simultaneously and India has been always considerate towards Chinese sensitivities but China never cared,” he added.

For the last few years, Australia has been showing keen interest in participating in the exercise and India's decision to heed to Australia's request to be part of the mega naval drill comes in the midst of growing strain in ties with China over the border row in eastern Ladakh.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.

Australia’s decision to participate comes in the wake of Beijing’s erecting trade barriers in retaliation to Canberra’s demand for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

In her reaction, Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds CSC termed the participation of her country in the exercise a "milestone opportunity" and said it will showcase the "deep trust" between four major Indo-Pacific democracies and their shared will to work together on common security interests.

"High-end military exercises like Malabar are key to enhancing Australia's maritime capabilities, building interoperability with our close partners, and demonstrating our collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Reynolds said.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the announcement was another important step in Australia's deepening relationship with India.

"It will bolster the ability of India, Australia, Japan and the United States to work together to uphold peace and stability across our region," she said.

Defence and security ties between India and Australia have been on an upswing in the last few years.

In June, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

India has already inked mutual logistics support deal with the other two Quad members.

The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows militaries of the two countries to use each other''s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

Last month, the navies of India and Australian carried out a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean region that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations.

Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha (Retd), said, “Australia is significant given the time of geopolitical turmoil, it completes some kind of security architecture which might be available which can be put to use by quad for ensuring freedom of navigation and following the international order on maritime issues”.

