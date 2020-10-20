STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman gang-raped in Chitrakoot in UP, four arrested

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a case was registered against two men on charges of gang rape and three others on charges of criminal conspiracy, the police said.

Published: 20th October 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHITRAKOOT: Four people, including a woman, have been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 35-year-old woman, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a case was registered against two men on charges of gang rape and three others on charges of criminal conspiracy, the police said.

According to the complaint filed on October 18, the woman was brought by the two men to the house of another accused in the Karwi police station area of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh on September 28 and raped.

Later, the two men took the woman to Prayagraj and raped her before fleeing.

Karwi police station SHO Anil Pathak said four people have been arrested so far, including a woman who has been booked under criminal conspiracy charges.

"Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused," he said.

The SHO said the complainant had undergone a medical test on Monday and the report is awaited.

The arrested accused have been sent to jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Police UP Gang Rape Chitrakoot Gang Rape
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp