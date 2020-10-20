STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi forays into battle for Bihar, urges people to vote for Nitish Kumar

The UP CM launched a blistering attack on the RJD and the Congress, accusing the two parties of indulging in corruption and placing family interests above people's welfare.

Published: 20th October 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaks during an election campaign rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls at Ramgarh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaks during an election campaign rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls at Ramgarh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAMGARH: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on emotive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan.

The firebrand BJP leader was addressing his maiden election rally in the poll-bound state in the remote assembly segment of Kaimur district, which shares its border with Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi also sought to strike a chord with the people of Bihar by reminding them "when millions of migrants were forced to flee Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party government, we in UP received them with warm water to wash their tired feet and freshly prepared food to nourish their bodies before they undertook the onward journey back home".

The UP chief minister launched a blistering attack on the opposition in the state, helmed by the RJD and the Congress, accusing the two parties of indulging in corruption and placing family interests above people's welfare.

"So voracious is their hunger that when they were not left with anything else to eat up, they ended up devouring the fodder meant for cattle," said the Gorakhpur heavyweight, in an obvious reference to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, evoking peals of laughter from the crowds.

Referring to RJD's election posters which mostly carry images of Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and sons Tejaswhi and Tej Pratap, Yogi remarked, "They can't part with space on their party banners, how will they tolerate common people demanding their share in power.

" Recalling the violence that kept much of Bihar in news in 1990s, Yogi said the opposition combine was "responsible for massacres as they pitted one caste against the other".

He also said "in contrast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's philosophy of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', they were more concerned with who had the first claim on the country's resources" a veiled reference to a controversial comment by the then PM Manmohan Singh.

It was Modi in power at Delhi and Nitish here in Bihar who ensured that all those affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic received the promised relief, he said.

"We ensured delivery of welfare measures without discrimination.

We also fulfilled our promises be it rooting out terrorism from Kashmir, beating Pakistan on its own turf ('ghar mein ghus kar maara') or construction of the Ram temple," said the firebrand BJP leader, referring to Article 370, Balakot air strikes and Ayodhya, evoking wild applause.

Harping on the close social and cultural ties that UP and Bihar shared, Yogi urged the people of the poll-bound state to squarely defeat the RJD-Congress combine, which had preceded the NDA in power, and during its rule "created a situation wherein people of Bihar used to hide their identity when they moved out in search of better opportunities".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar assembly elections 2020 Bihar assembly polls 2020 Yogi Adityanath Nitish Kumar
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp