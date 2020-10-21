STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army’s move to bury slain militants prevented local youth from picking up guns: Source

A senior Army officer said the pratice has prevented local youths from picking guns at “janazas” (funerals) of militants.

Published: 21st October 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army’s new practice of not handing over the remains of killed Kashmiri militants to their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic and burying them away from home has worked in its favour. 

A senior Army officer said the pratice has prevented local youths from picking guns at “janazas” (funerals) of militants.

The locals have also supported the move, he said. 

Seeing the positive results, the Army now wishes to continue the practice.

“The conspirers were using such occasions to run not only their recruitment drives but also to mobilise anti-state sentiments,” the Army officer said.  

“We had found that a minimum of two to three youth used to join militancy from these janazas and under the influence of charged-up speeches by over ground workers (OGWs), they were being brainwashed and pushed towards picking up arms,” the officer added. 

In such cases, the security forces had to apply various means to control or disperse the crowd. A senior J&K Police official said the idea of burying the bodies were mooted in March after a halt in anti-terror operations.

“Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the counter-terror operations were stopped for a brief period so that if a militant was killed, no congregation took place. But the immediate incidents forced us to make a proposal and forward it to the MHA.” said the cop. 

The plan was approved and implemented by April 15 and by that time, the burial sites were earmarked the police officer added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp