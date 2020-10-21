STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI, SPO arrested for allowing inter-state passengers to enter J&K illegally

So far, the police have arrested 15 persons, including some police personnel, for allowing people from outside to enter Jammu and Kashmir illegally via the Lakhanpur inter-state border terminal.

Published: 21st October 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: A racket that facilitated illegal entry into Jammu and Kashmir of people from outside by taking money from them at the Lakhanpur inter-state border terminal in the Union Territory's Kathua district has been unearthed and two police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), have been arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on complaints about the police personnel on duty at Lakhanpur allowing people from outside to enter Jammu and Kashmir illegally after taking money from them, a police team in civvies caught a special police official (SPO) on duty red-handed while he was seeking a bribe from people to let them enter the Union Territory on Tuesday night, the officials said.

An ASI was also arrested by the police and both were taken to a police station for questioning, they added.

An order of suspension for the in-charge inspector has been issued and a probe against the deputy superintendent of police (DySP) launched, the officials said.

Confirming the news, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua Shailendra Mishra said an ASI and an SPO have been arrested and the suspension of the in-charge inspector has been ordered.

So far, the police have arrested 15 persons, including some police personnel, for allowing people from outside to enter Jammu and Kashmir illegally via the Lakhanpur inter-state border terminal on taking money from them, in spite of the COVID-related restrictions since March.

