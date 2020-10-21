STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal records 4,069 new infections, total number of cases at 3,33,126

The death toll also mounted to 6,244 with 64 more people succumbing to the disease

Published: 21st October 2020 09:46 PM

A man checks his body temparature on a device installed at the entrance of a government office, set up as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the coronavirus in Kolkata, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal on Wednesday rose to 3,33,126 after the highest single-day spike of 4,069 new cases were reported from various parts of the state, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also mounted to 6,244 with 64 more people succumbing to the disease, it said.

The discharge rate was recorded at 87.45 percent after 3,596 patients recovered from the infection. The number of active cases in the state now is 35,579.

Since Tuesday, 43,592 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

