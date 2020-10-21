STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Active cases remain below 7.5-lakh mark

With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day, India's steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues. 

Published: 21st October 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker cleans her hands with sanitizer after taking a nasal swab sample from a patient at a COVID-19 testing center. (Photo | AP)

A health worker cleans her hands with sanitizer after taking a nasal swab sample from a patient at a COVID-19 testing center. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Active cases of COVID-19 in India settled below the 7.5-lakh mark for the second successive day, while the national case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.51 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Presently 14 states and UTs including Chhattisgarh (0.96 pc), Jharkhand (0.87 pc), Andhra Pradesh (0.82 pc), Telangana (0.57 pc), Bihar (0.49 pc), Assam (0.44 pc), Odisha (0.43 pc) and Kerala (0.34 pc) are reporting case fatality rate of less than 1 per cent.

The Centre has advised states and UTs to aim at bring down the CFR below 1 per cent.

There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.    

With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day, India's steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues. 

A total of 61,775 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country whereas 54,044 new infections were reported during the same period, the ministry said.

This is when 10,83,608 tests have been conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, it underlined.

"Successful implementation of test, track and treat strategy along with timely and appropriate treatment has led to the consistent slide in the fatality rate. The national CFR has fallen to 1.51 per cent today," the ministry said.

A total of 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the country. Higher number of single day recoveries has resulted in a continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is fast approaching 89 per cent  (88.81%).

The ministry said that 77 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries. Maharashtra and Kerala both contribute more than 7,000 to the new recoveries.

Also, 78 per cent of the 54,044 new cases of COVID-19 registered in a span of 24 hours are concentrated in ten states and UT. Maharashtra contributed more than 8,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 6,000.

As many as 717 deaths have been registered in a span of  24 hours of which 82 per cent are reported from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said adding 29 per cent of deaths reported are from Maharashtra with 213 deaths followed by Karnataka with 66 deaths. 

India''s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 76,51,107 with 54,044 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914  with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 active cases national case fatality rate Union Health Ministry
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp