COVID-19: Gujarat logs 1,137 new cases; takes tally to 1,62,985 with 1,180 recoveries

Published: 21st October 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

covid, swab, coronavirus

A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's tally of coronavirus positive patients increased to 1,62,985 after 1,137 new cases were reported on Wednesday, state health department said.

With nine new fatalities, the death toll in the state rose to 3,663, it said.

As many as 1,180 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Wednesday, which pushed the recovery count to 1,45,107.

Gujarat's recovery rate improved to 89.03 per cent, the department said in a release. As many as 52,986 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 815.16 tests per day per million population.

This increased the number of samples tested so far to 55,32,522.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,985, new cases 1,137, death toll 3,663, discharged 1,45,107, active cases 14,215, and people tested so far 55,32,522.

