COVID-19 patient kills self by jumping off AIIMS building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

The incident came to light when people found her missing from her bed at around midnight and following a search, she was found lying on the ground below the second-floor window

Published: 21st October 2020 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Babai in Hoshangabad district, allegedly jumped out from a window on the second floor of the building late on Tuesday night, said Sanjeev Kumar Chaukse, in-charge of Bag Sewania police station.

The sexagenarian had been admitted in the hospital after she recently tested positive for the infection, the official said.

The incident came to light when people found her missing from her bed at around midnight and following a search, she was found lying on the ground below the second-floor window, he said.

The deceased might have gone into depression after getting infected, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Meanwhile, AIIMS public relation officer Dr Laxmi Prasad informed that the deceased was admitted on October 17 after testing positive for coronavirus.

"She probably jumped off the building between 9 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday night. A detailed investigation is underway," he said.


(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

