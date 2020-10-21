STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elect NDA government again to fast-track development: Pradhan appeals to people of Bihar

Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that whatever plans are formulated for the country, the eastern region should get primacy.

Published: 21st October 2020

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

By PTI

PATNA: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday highlighted achievements of the centre and the Bihar government and appealed to the people to return NDA to power so that more development could be done here.

Be it schemes in the field of agriculture, education, health, industry or giving home to the poor, people of the eastern region have benefited the most, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister told reporters here.

"After seven decades of Independence the country has got a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who not only gave priority to development of the eastern region but also translated it on the ground," he said.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission, maximum number of toilets have been built in Bihar and likewise under Ujjwala Yojana maximum gas connections have been given to the people of the region, Pradhan, who has been a member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar for a long time in the past, said.

A total of 85 lakh citizens received LPG connections in Bihar alone, he said.

He also praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for doing development work in Bihar and exuded confidence that voters will return the NDA to power to fast-track the growth process in the state.

