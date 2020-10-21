Fire breaks out at Royal Enfield's warehouse in Jaipur, gutts large number of motorcycle accessories

By PTI

JAIPUR: A massive fire broke out in the warehouse of a motorcycle company on Wednesday in Kukas area of Jaipur, which took 20 firefighters to douse the flames, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad Phulwariya said the blaze broke out in the warehouse of motorcycle unit -- Royal Enfield -- in Kukas which took a fierce form.

He said the cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the fire gutted a large number of motorcycle accessories kept in the warehouse.

Amer police station SHO Rajendra Singh Charan said about 50 people were present in the automobile company at the time of the fire and all of them were safely evacuated.

Nearly 20 firefighters were pressed in to service to douse the fire.

The blaze has damaged the company's building and the goods kept there have been completely gutted, the SHO said.

The company issued a statement stating that the fire was largely contained and the damage to inventory was negligible.

The building and inventory is adequately insured. The incident will not have any adverse impact on the company's operations, the statement said.

The cause of the incident will be investigated and the company will work with local authorities to assess this, it added.