Hathras case: Doctor who called out UP Police's no-rape theory denied service extension

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Was a temporary doctor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JNMCH) in Aligarh denied service extension because of he contradicted the state police’s theory in the alleged Hathras gang-rape and murder case?

While the UP Police had on October 1 cited a forensic lab report — that said there was no trace of semen or sperm on the victim’s samples — to argue she was not raped, Dr Mohammad Azimuddin Malik had joined issue on October 5, saying the samples were lifted 11 days after her assault and had no evidentiary value.

His comments were reported in a section of the media.

Dr Malik was a temporary Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) at the JNMCH run by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and his tenure ended on October 10.

He had sought extension of service till November 8 since another doctor was on Covid leave till then. But the AMU rejected the request.

On Tuesday, Dr Malik received a letter signed by CMO-in-charge Dr S A H Zaidi, informing him that AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor had turned down his (Dr Malik) extension request with immediate effect. He was advised not to perform any further duties.

Dr Malik received his first rejection letter on October 16. Tuesday’s letter was his final termination notice.

While social media sought to tie it to Dr Malik’s statement contradicting the state police, AMU authorities denied it.

“AMU Administration denies any suspension of their employee in regard to Hathras Incident. The news circulating in social media on the subject is false & holds no ground,” it tweeted.

Dr Malik had bravely contested the no-rape theory of the police though he was holding a temporary job.

However, he was only echoing the position taken by appalled experts, who had said it is normally difficult to get traces of semen 72 hours after the assault.

Dr Malik could not be contacted for his comments.