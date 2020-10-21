STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks info from Centre on AI bot that turns pics into nudes

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Union government what the latter could do on the latest reports of artificial intelligence (AI) bot that reportedly turns women's photographs into nudes.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni cited a news report in a newspaper on Wednesday on such an AI bot and asked Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to check with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about it.

The court was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations seeking that the media, particularly TV news channels, be restrained in their reportage on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It was hearing the additional solicitor general's (ASG) arguments on whether a statutory mechanism was required to regulate the content broadcast by the electronic media.

The ASG said the Union government was in favour of the press exercising self-regulation.

However, if a media house breached any guidelines, the Union government could take action, ASG Singh said.

It was then that the court pointed out the above report in a newspaper.

"If you can gather from ministry what the print media has reported. We want you to check malice in the report. Kindly check with the ministry," the bench said.

The ASG subsequently told the court he had gone through the report and spoken to the officers concerned, and "action could be taken under the IT Act".

Singh said there were provisions in the Information Technology Act, namely section 69A and 79(3)(b), under which action could be taken against the menace.

The bench then said, "The issue is extremely serious and you (ministry) have to take steps.

" The ASG assured the bench that the ministry would take steps to address the issue and the concern expressed by the court on an "urgent basis".

artificial intelligence Bombay High Court Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

