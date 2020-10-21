STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If Nitish Kumar wins elections by mistake, Bihar will be ruined: Chirag Paswan

Paswan also said his party's manifesto is based on the vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first'.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 01:19 PM

LJP President Chirag Paswan with state president and MP Prince Kumar releases party manifesto ahead of Bihar assembly polls. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that if Kumar wins the upcoming election by mistake then the state will be on the verge of getting ruined.

"If the current Chief Minister again wins this election by mistake then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of getting ruined. I wonder how he promotes casteism. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism," Paswan said while launching the party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls.

Paswan said his party's manifesto is based on the vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first'.

"Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing for long," he said.

ALSO READ | Bihar polls: Striking gold on poll debut tough task for ace shooter Shreyasi Singh

Building a web portal where employers and job seeker can connect, constituting Yuva Commission, separate toilets for women in all the block headquarters, gram panchayat headquarters and markets are among the main poll promises made in the manifesto.

"The posts of all the departments of the government-approved will be filled soon. All the employees working in the state government on the contract will be regularised. To prevent flood and drought, all the rivers of the state will be connected by canals," the manifesto said.

The party, which was part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and not against the BJP. Paswan has been slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some of the promises made by the JD-U.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

