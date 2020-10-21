STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ITBP deputes first officer to head eastern command along LAC

Additional Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, posted at the ITBP headquarters here, has been transferred and posted as the ADG of the eastern command.

Published: 21st October 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

ITBP jawans in Ladakh. (Photo |ANI)

ITBP jawans in Ladakh. (Photo |ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the LAC with China, has posted its first officer to head the newly-created Guwahati-based eastern command that oversees deployment of border battalions in that region.

Additional Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad, posted at the ITBP headquarters here, has been transferred and posted as the ADG of the eastern command, an order issued on Tuesday by the force said.

The command, as per details accessed by PTI, overlooks ITBP battalions posted along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam with frontiers at Itanagar (northeast) and Lucknow (east) and sector offices at Likabali, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Gangtok, among others.

The command in Assam's capital Guwahati also supervises ITBP battalions deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

Some officers, sub-officers and administrative staff were earlier posted by the force to operationalise the command but the posting of the top officer was delayed, official sources said.

The mountain-warfare trained force had similarly posted an officer (in the Inspector General-rank) in June to head its western command located in Chandigarh that has control over battalions deployed along the LAC in Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The two ADG-rank headed commands were sanctioned by the Union government in October last year for better operational functioning of the about 35-38 battalions of the force deployed at the LAC, starting from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh along the eastern front.

The ITBP posts at this icy front are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000-18,700 feet.

Earlier, the border deployments of the force were headed by IG-rank officers at various frontier locations.

The new commands will streamline operations, intelligence, deployment and administrative movements of ITBP personnel to the border regions and also bring better synergy with the Army that secures the LAC, a senior official had said earlier.

India and China currently have an ongoing standoff between their militaries in the Ladakh region.

The ITBP, with an estimated manpower of 90,000 personnel, had bolstered its presence all along the 3,488-km-long LAC post these developments.

"The force is undertaking short and long patrols in the border areas, including with Army personnel, at some locations," a senior officer said.

Last year, the force was also sanctioned two more ADG posts after its cadre restructuring and Prasad, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Odisha cadre, was deputed with the ITBP in August this year.

The Centre has also promoted 1990-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre ITBP Inspector General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Tuesday to the post of ADG.

He has been posted as an ADG at the ITBP headquarters.

  The third ADG-rank officer will be from the ITBP officers' cadre and the orders for promotion and appointment of the eligible officer are expected to be issued by the government soon, they said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITBP Indo-Tibetan Border Police LAC ADG Amrit Mohan Prasad eastern command
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp