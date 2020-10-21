STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K LG refuses to comment on ED summons to Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah appeared before the ED on Wednesday, second time this week, for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore-rupee scam in JKCA.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:20 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday refused to comment on the fresh Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, but said institutions have a right to act according to the Constitution and laws.

"The Constitution and laws have given rights to institutions to act and I do not have anything more to say on this," he told reporters, when asked about the fresh ED summons to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Abdullah appeared before the ED on Wednesday, second time this week, for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore-rupee scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The 83-year-old former Union minister was questioned for over six hours in the case on October 19.

After the questioning on Monday, Abdullah had said he was not worried and would cooperate in the probe.

Monday's questioning took place four days after Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream political parties, including the NC and the PDP, met at Abdullah's residence and formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

ED officials said Abdullah's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as in the past.

He was questioned for the first time in the case in July last year in Chandigarh.

 

