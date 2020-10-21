STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jolt for BJP as absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung surfaces to announce alliance with TMC

Accusing the BJP of not keeping its commitment on the Gorkhaland issue, Gurung said his party would support the TMC in full swing in the 2021 Assembly elections

Published: 21st October 2020 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

GJM chief Bimal Gurung (PTI | FIle )

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP received a jolt in the Hills in West Bengal as Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung announced on Wednesday that he has decided to quit the NDA and ally with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Accusing the BJP of not keeping its commitment on the Gorkhaland issue, Gurung said his party would support the TMC in full swing in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Gurung, however, did not clear GJM’s stand for the next Lok Sabha elections slated to be held in 2024. "We will support those who talk in favour of our Gorkhaland demand," he said.

Gurung, who has been on the run for the past three years, resurfaced in Kolkata on Wednesday and announced the change in the colour of politics in the Hills. GJM followers are in the majority in nine assembly seats and they can be a deciding factor in another 16 assembly seats. With the support of the Gurung faction of the GJM, the BJP bagged the Darjeeling seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gurung made it clear that his party and followers would not retreat on the issue of statehood. "Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister kept their commitment. But we found chief minister Mamata Banerjee kept her words. This is why I have decided to quit the NDA and support the TMC," he said.

Gurung’s change in political alignment might trigger a jolt to the saffron camp as the party had made an aggressive onslaught in the Hills and the areas located in its foothills.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said Gurung has cases, including sedition charges, pending against him. "BJP wants peace in the Hills. Gurung’s move appears to be another attempt to create unrest in the region," he said.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha GJM chief Bimal Gurung Gorkha agitation
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp